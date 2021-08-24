It really is a ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated

The numbers also present a clear action plan for Americans over 12 years old: Take the shot against COVID-19 if you are medically able.

Discussion of breakthrough cases could mislead people into thinking the unvaccinated and the fully vaccinated have similar risks, which is dangerous misinformation.

Part of the problem is that we do not talk often enough about what the COVID-19 vaccines can do, and can’t do.

Of the three available vaccines, Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and J&J, none of them were ever promised to be 100% effective at preventing COVID-19. So, some people will be vaccinated and still get the disease. This is not only likely but statistically inevitable when we are talking about a vaccine that 167 million Americans have taken (counting just the fully vaccinated). Even if a small percentage of the vaccinated become infected, that constitutes millions of people.

Just as inevitably, some of these people will share their stories. That is why we must use hard data to put their experiences in context.