NC budget still falls short for residents

More than two years after a standoff between Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican lawmakers left North Carolina without a comprehensive spending plan, it appears North Carolina will finally get a budget — no matter how bad that budget may be.

North Carolina is the only state in the country that has yet to enact a budget for the fiscal year that began more than four months ago. On Monday, lawmakers released a budget proposal that they say contains elements of “compromise” between Democrats and Republicans. Less than 24 hours later, Cooper announced he’d sign it, saying that “on balance, the good outweighs the bad.”

Yes, it is a budget (at last!). But that doesn’t make it a victory.

This budget proposal isn’t much better than the one Cooper vetoed two years ago. It doesn’t contain high enough raises for teachers and other state employees, nor does it expand Medicaid for the more than 500,000 North Carolinians who lack access to affordable, quality health care.

In fact, this so-called compromise budget is hardly a compromise at all.