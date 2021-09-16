Our front-line heroes could use a little help

And then there were the patients, two of whom looked into the camera and warned us not to be like them.

Latrell Brown, a recent Moses Cone patient, had not been vaccinated, a choice he came to regret when he contracted the virus.

“You can walk past somebody and they look perfectly fine and it can happen right there,” Brown said in the video. “You can get it just like that, without knowing.”

Tony Rodriguez also had not been vaccinated when he became sick.

“It’s not some fever,” he said from his bed, with eyes that seemed sad and pained. “It’s not the flu. It’s different.”

As for the public’s mood, it seems different as well.

“Last year, everyone had a single vision that we as a society are all going to rally together and beat COVID. It’s not that way now,” Dr. David Kirk, a critical care specialist at WakeMed, told The News & Observer.

“Nobody’s donating food. Nobody’s sending kind words. It’s not that our teams necessarily need that praise all the time. But I just think it’s incredibly hard for our staff to continue to battle day after day after day and to feel that society and our community around us doesn’t understand what’s going on.”