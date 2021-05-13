Solving a troubling mental health situation

"In my 28 years of experience working in the field of intellectual and developmental disabilities and mental health, I have never carried nor needed a weapon, a Taser, pepper spray or handcuffs, despite the fact that I have supported hundreds of people, including young adults, in behavioral crises," Selene Johnson, with the group Hate Out of Winston, said during a recent meeting of the city's Public Safety Committee.

Neither of these efforts should be mistaken for an attempt to "defund the police."

"Our goal is not to demonize law enforcement, but to address the fact that they are not properly trained to be the primary or most appropriate responders in all situations," the petition states. "There are times when law enforcement is the right professional, and there are times when they are the default professional, simply because of the existing system."

But the legislation and petition follow a string of highly publicized incidents throughout the nation in which police responded to people experiencing mental health crises with force that tragically led to the death of the person in need.