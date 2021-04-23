The News Herald -- your connection to the community

The last year has brought extreme challenges and changes to everyone's daily life as the pandemic forced upon us a new way of working, playing and living. At times, the influx of news through social and mainstream media brought anxiety to many as one crisis seemed to follow another. Yet, staying informed has never been so necessary.

More than ever, people are realizing the importance of community journalism for keeping them informed on news that affects them the most. Since the pandemic hit last March and all aspects of our lives began to change, The News Herald has kept residents up to date on virus rates in Burke County and the state, closures in our community, decisions of local government and school leaders, politics, social justice concerns and the resiliency of so many in these trying times.

Even prior to the pandemic, The News Herald has covered government and school board meetings and other important events and reported that information so that residents don't have to be there in person. In fact, that's the role of local journalism, to find and report on events that affect people's daily lives and deliver it to them as efficiently and quickly as possible.

