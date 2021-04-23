The News Herald -- your connection to the community

The last year has brought extreme challenges and changes to everyone's daily life as the pandemic forced upon us a new way of working, playing and living. At times, the influx of news through social and mainstream media brought anxiety to many as one crisis seemed to follow another. Yet, staying informed has never been so necessary.
More than ever, people are realizing the importance of community journalism for keeping them informed on news that affects them the most. Since the pandemic hit last March and all aspects of our lives began to change, The News Herald has kept residents up to date on virus rates in Burke County and the state, closures in our community, decisions of local government and school leaders, politics, social justice concerns and the resiliency of so many in these trying times.
Even prior to the pandemic, The News Herald has covered government and school board meetings and other important events and reported that information so that residents don't have to be there in person. In fact, that's the role of local journalism, to find and report on events that affect people's daily lives and deliver it to them as efficiently and quickly as possible.
This work is clearly evident with our digital products, including our website, morganton.com, our app and our daily e-edition. These products help residents stay up to date on what's happening in their community with just the click of a button. To make it even easier, our digital subscriptions allow subscribers to have the e-edition delivered to their inbox each morning and to receive breaking and trending alerts to their phone or email the moment they are reported. All of these make it easier than ever to stay connected to the community and find the news that matters to you.
Whether it's a major traffic incident that could impact people's daily commute, severe weather forecast for our area, new businesses coming to the county, decisions of local governments and politicians, local sports coverage, protests, crime and courts, The News Herald is there for you. In addition, we feature the achievements of our citizens, athletes, businesses and organizations to showcase all of the good things happening in our community.
Without a doubt, our staff of talented, award-winning journalists are committed to bringing our readers news that matters when it matters. For those who support The News Herald through a print or digital subscription, we appreciate you and your commitment to local journalism. It's that support that inspires us to do what we do day in and day out.
For those who aren't subscribers, we encourage you to give us a try with one of our many special introductory rates for our digital products. Our goal is that you, too, will see how important local news is and how it keeps you informed on things that will impact your life most directly. More than ever, it's important to be connected to your community, and The News Herald is that connection.