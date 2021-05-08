Transparency of operations is a Constitutional issue

On the contrary, access to state employee professional performance, will assure that accurate information is always available, thereby diminishing gossip and innuendo which is usually the result of cloistered information.

In yet another letter being mailed to state senators, the NCAE complains that SB 355 “expands public access to personnel records of public employees to an inappropriate level far beyond what is expected in any other state.” This, too, is inaccurate considering that 36 other states have codified access to employee records and in many cases require full disclosure of all reports and documentation.

The bill does not interfere with existing statutes or agency procedures establishing procedures for employees seeking due process in cases of contested dismissal or other corrective actions. Language has been added in the bill prohibiting disclosure of personal medical information, and safeguards privacy rights of employee through procedures that are well-known to public sector lawyers. All of which answer the complaints of the opposing organizations and, in fact, strengthens the protections they contend are important.