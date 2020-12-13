COVID-19 surge must be confronted

A North Carolina stay-at-home order wouldn’t need to be as stringent as Cooper’s restrictions in March. In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued rules that took effect Dec. 7, including requiring restaurants to halt in-person dining and offer food only for delivery and takeout. Retail can remain open at 20% capacity, as can schools that already were open. Hair and nail salons, playgrounds, breweries and wineries must close, however, and gatherings of people from different households are prohibited, with the exception of outdoor religious services.

Like California, Cooper could also target the order regionally or to individual counties instead of imposing it statewide as he did in the spring. California’s stay-at-home restrictions apply to any of the five regions where less than 15% of hospital ICU units are available.

Such an order, even targeted regionally, will be met with backlash from businesses and people already devastated by COVID-19. The reality in North Carolina, however, is that too many people continue to either doubt or dismiss the danger of COVID-19. While many businesses, restaurants and bars have become more attentive to COVID-19 measures, too many are too crowded with people behaving as if it’s 2019.