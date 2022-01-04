Is Cooper reluctant to travel outside NC?

Roy Cooper’s trip to New Orleans last month for the Democratic Governors Association was notable for two reasons. He was elected chair of the organization, launching a new chapter for the governor and sparking whispers of a potential federal career. It was also the only known instance where he left the state in 2021.

Why? It could be COVID-19 safety — or the person who would be left in charge, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson.

In May and October 2021, the governor of Idaho left the state for routine political trips. Both times, according to state law, the lieutenant governor was left in charge.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin are both Republicans. Both times, McGeachin took advantage of those few hours of power, signing an executive order banning mask mandates in May, and ordering the National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border in October. Little reversed them as soon as he came home.

The same rule applies in North Carolina: per the state constitution, the lieutenant governor becomes acting governor when the governor himself leaves the state. That means when Cooper (a Democrat) travels out of state, Robinson — a Republican known for his love of media attention — gets his hand at the wheel.