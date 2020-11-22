White House must help control COVID-19 surge

The administration's data blackout is making things worse. It is still refusing to publicly release critical county-level information on COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths; how they break down by race and ethnicity; and how they correlate with school closures, social distancing mandates, testing and other government actions. This data is crucial to understanding how the pandemic is proceeding and which policy tools work best to contain it. Once in charge, Biden's team should make it public.

Even if Trump refuses to cooperate, his conscientious advisers can still help ensure an orderly transition. Vice President Mike Pence, leader of the coronavirus task force, should redouble efforts to boost supplies of protective gear and ensure that the military is ready to provide additional hospital capacity. Dr. Deborah Birx and other health officials should be working with Biden's experts to deliver a consistent public message — encouraging mask-wearing, small holiday gatherings and cooperation with testing and tracing efforts — that can continue into the next administration. Both teams should be encouraging local leaders to strengthen their COVID-19-control measures for schools and businesses (rather than fomenting resistance to those measures, as Trump's favorite coronavirus adviser is still doing).