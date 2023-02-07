Related to this story

Most Popular

Faith, baptism brings a new outlook

Faith, baptism brings a new outlook

Growing up in the ‘80s I had many favorite films I would watch over and over again. Films such as “The Never Ending Story,” “Goonies” and “Fli…

What is happening to men?

What is happening to men?

In 1950, one out of every 50 men of working age (mid 20s through 50s) either did not work or could not find a job. Today, one out of every nin…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio