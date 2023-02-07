There are many individuals who seem to struggle with contentment. Contentment is finding joy and gratitude through certain things. Men may struggle with contentment more than women, partly because we tend to hold thoughts and issues within ourselves and do not always reach out for help. Women seem to have better all-around relationships, and even when there is struggle, there is more support. So, what are some solutions for men lacking in contentment?

Recognizing there is a problem: The first order of business is to recognize the issue or concern. Some men tend to act in denial at the first sign of trouble. They may struggle with reaching out. A discontented man tends to do very stupid things, seeking attention elsewhere or dropping into an addiction or affair. These are forms of self-medication for lack of contentment and purpose. If men can admit to someone they are struggling and get help early, they can recover much faster, but each man needs to be honest with himself and reach out.

Fixing the earnings within the labor force: A lot of trauma in a man’s life can come from his job. Careers can take up a lot of time and energy. At present, wages in some areas are stalling, especially for older men. Many younger men are making good wages while older men in a variety of careers have seen their wages decline in recent years. A contented man deserves a good job and a decent wage. Moreover, many men gauge their job and career as a marker for their individual success, and it is very easy to put a job in front of families and friends. Contented men need to step back and think about their relationships and work harder to honor those instead of a paycheck. If familial, social and economic relationships are prioritized, contentment is in sight. Another point, men spend a lot of time managing their possessions and comparing themselves to others. These are two big traps in life.

Men in families need to take care of one another: Family erosion can be a big crisis for discontented men. Some gentlemen struggle with addictions, but cannot always talk about them. Men who are part of larger families need to commit to making time to check in with both younger and older males within a family. Again, prioritizing time is essential. Some fathers and sons share a time to take in a sporting event, fish together, work together, worship with one another, or simply make time to fellowship together. There has never been a perfect family. Issues arise whether positive or negative. Contented men are humble men. Communication is key when situations arise. The sooner a question or hurt is out in the open, things can be talked about and addressed. It is the younger men in families who are watching the older men for living examples of character in their own lives.

Men creating opportunities to fellowship with one another: There are many great opportunities for men to be involved in their communities through civic and church groups. Real trust is important in these organizations. It can be developed in small groups of men who get to work, fellowship and know one another over a certain period. Trust and humility take time to both be given and received. Yet, there are still men in these groups who consider themselves unknown and struggling because they cannot share their struggles and successes. In many cases, gentlemen are not properly taught about how to express themselves. We tend to spin in our own windmill. For example, it is considered okay in modern society for men to cry, but asking for help may still carry a stigma of weakness. Men must get better at asking for help instead of turning to much easier elixirs for their ailments or concerns like women, alcohol and an overabundance of sports.

Faiths are a big key: As recorded in the Bible book of Titus, older men need to continue to teach younger men about the world, and more importantly, the standards of discipleship. Young men learn how to treat a companion by observing the older men. Moreover, they come to observe the important values within manhood. In this way, young men get to include more plays into their playbook of life. They develop lessons for living by watching the older men. As the New Testament scriptures say, faith comes by hearing. Young men need to hear the wisdom from the faiths of older male mentors -- to be grounded in clear principles of a spiritual life. Faith is one of the great grounding principles in life, and can offer comfort, joy, and peace. As human beings, we also learn from the struggles of others, gaining both wisdom and encouragement. At those moments, our hearts perhaps grow larger and more willing to help.

Bringing back the practice of gumption: Contented men bury the excuses and get to the issues at hand. Males are made and equipped physically, mentally and spiritually for great battles and purposes. Men must continue to play those kinds of roles in society. It just takes finding which hills to defend.

In the end, the practice of contentment is not easy, but it is neither a settling or a low bar for men to reach but a place to be constantly getting toward. In the work is the finding.