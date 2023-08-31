It’s official. School is in session again and summer has reached its end. Students and staff all over Burke County returned to school this week and with them a host of hopes and anxieties for another year. Education has always been a hot talking point and it seems the temperature has been even higher in recent months. There is plenty of rhetoric out there — inflated concerns of schools accused of “woke” teaching, books and standards being incorporated to brainwash a new generation. But, as I send off three of my own to start another year, I’m not so much alarmed by what state educators have developed for teaching core standards as I am by the kind of faith formation we are nurturing in our local churches.

In my last reflection, I shared a story about a young baseball player who died by overdose and in lament expressed my hope that he might know that he too was a child of God. What I was unprepared for was the response from several readers. “How could you as a pastor, spread such a lie as the one your spread today, namely that we are all God’s children?”

You aren’t reading that comment wrong. But, if you are like me, you might have to read that sentence again and just allow it to percolate for a moment. And that’s when the question came. What are we teaching in our congregations that would give folk the impression that you and I, as human beings fashioned by our Creator in the image of God, are somehow not children of God?

I know we can’t agree on a lot of things anymore, but this always seemed to be a foundational principle of our faith. It wasn’t some foreign or radical tomfoolery I picked up at college, but what I grew up with in a conservative Christian home in Rutherford County that took me to revivals, concerts and evangelists. Momma rocked me to sleep in prayer and she gave the ability to be able to look at sisters and brothers of other races, creeds and religions, and smile knowing they too were God’s children, even if they didn’t know that yet. It’s somewhat like the theology of the writer in John.

In the Gospel of John’s first chapter, the evangelist reimagines the Creation story in his own unique words. “In him was life, and the life was the light of all people. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not overcome it ... The true light, which enlightens everyone, was coming into the world.” (John 1:4-5,9). John tells us not only that the darkness cannot prevail, but also that we never meet anyone who is completely unenlightened by the true Light. In other words, as one of my fellow Methodist colleagues suggests, no one can be a stranger to Christ. He has already met them and touched them in some way.

The great theologian C.S. Lewis once wrote: “There are no ordinary people. You have never talked to a mere mortal ... But it is immortals whom we joke with, work with, marry, snub and exploit — immortal horrors or everlasting splendors.” With the true Light in the world, we may begin to see strangers as magnificent creatures already touched by the power of God. This is not to ignore sin or the darkness that would overwhelm us if left to our own devices, Philip Jamieson writes. “But Jesus Christ is the light who has triumphed over the darkness that has caused us to fail to recognize others as sisters and brothers and renders us unable to properly grasp our own value in Him.”

I wonder how different our congregations would be, how different we would be, if we took seriously the reality of John’s words that the true light, Jesus Christ, has intervened, and has touched everyone who comes into the world? We really are all God’s children. That’s why he pursues us our entire lifetime. If I’m to be known as a liar, that’s a lie I’d like to be known for.