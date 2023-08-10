Since 2016, the GIECO gecko lizard has successfully made the simple yellow line down the center of a particular street very well known. It not only functions like any other street center line to aid in traffic control but also serves as the border demarcation between the states of Tennessee and Virginia. You see, Bristol is a town built on that dividing line with one half in each of the respective states. There are many examples of similar arrangements of a location straddling two governmental entities. There is the famous last meeting of the Beatles that supposedly tool place in the Haskell Free Library and Opera House that sits both in Derby Line, Vermont, and in Scanstead, Quebec, or the United States Post Office of Texarkana, which lies halfway in Texas as well as half in Arkansas, or the Large Hadron Collider, the world’s largest cyclotron, that is positioned in both France and Switzerland.

But one of the most practical such differentiating lines in the world is in Greenwich, England, at the Royal Observatory. It was on today’s date, Aug. 10 in 1675, that Charles II helped lay the cornerstone of the Royal Observatory and appoint John Flamsteed as the King’s Astronomical Observatory. Flamsteed took his role very seriously and contributed greatly to the knowledge of the heavens. But in another area he made a decision that greatly affects us daily, perhaps many, many times each day. He decided to establish at the observatory a demarcation line that is known and accepted worldwide as the Prime Meridian or Meridian O. It is from this line that every point on the earth is measured in terms of distance and location. It is from this singular line dividing East and West that time is distinguished by the hours and AM (ante-meridian) or PM (post-meridian).

Before Flamsteed’s decision and its implementation, all time was decided locally basically at noon each day when the sun was directly overhead. Dawn was usually thought simply as starting the day which ended a supposed 12 hours later at dusk. Obviously, their manner of determination generated great confusion from one locality to another, but in the horse-and-buggy days that was of little consequence. Not so with the development of faster travel and electrical communication.

I think if Christ were to teach us a parable today, He might well employ the Prime Meridian as an object lesson representing the Bible. Though we all may diverge in our life’s journeys that take us to understand our faith in a huge variety of theological and denominational views, the Bible serves well for us to measure ourselves as to where we are and where we ought to head just as the ships out on the vast oceans of the globe always trace their respective voyages back to Flamsteed’s Prime Meridian. And when we do stray out into the unknown, that Holy Writ is always a good starting point to which we can find our ways back.

Time, too, is a major consideration of the Bible for each of us. Life is time. Just as I am about to finish my waking hours for a given day, someone else is maybe just beginning their morning routine and another person in a third location is in the middle of their workday or fast asleep in their nighttime. No two of us are ever at the exact same place in our spiritual maturity either. Just as I would have respect for a friend halfway around the world and not telephone him when he is in all probability asleep though I am fully awake, so we also should have spiritual respect for others when they are at a differing place in their spiritual development.

The wisdom of the writer of Ecclesiastes was on target when he told us of time being appropriate for so much of life’s experiences. I am certain you remember “a time to be born and a time to die, a time to plant, pluck, build up, tear down, weep, laugh, dance, seek …. It would do us well that Jesus taught us that the tie was always right to practice love for God and fellow man.