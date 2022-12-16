Hillman Beer will be welcome addition to downtown

Downtown Morganton received an early Christmas present last week with the announcement that Hillman Beer is buying the former Catawba Brewing Co. location on South Green Street. Putting a bow on top of the gift is news that the brewery will open a temporary tasting room in the former Buff Tire building across the block as soon as January.

Employees and patrons of CBC were shocked and saddened in late October to hear the new owners had intentions to shutter the doors to the building that had been a staple of downtown since first opening in 1999. The doors officially closed Nov. 27, leaving many to wonder what would replace the space that had become the “Cheers” of Morganton.

While CBC was in the business of brewing craft beer, it was more than just a local watering hole, it was a place where strangers became friends, and friends became family. The brewery also made a difference in the community by hosting numerous fundraisers for local nonprofits and donating some of their proceeds to the efforts. On Tuesdays, it was common to see it full as people came down for Tar Heel Trivia night to share some laughs as they tested their knowledge. Local musicians relied on the venue as a place to showcase their music and entertain the crowds and it provided many employment opportunities for local residents.

It also was a big draw for tourism in Morganton, as it served as a cornerstone to downtown. Out-of-towners coming into the city from Interstate 40 Exit 105 would be welcomed with the sight of people outside and inside gathering together at the brewery. And with the beautiful progress downtown has made in the last couple of years with the renovated historic courthouse square and new amphitheater, the last thing the area needed was an abandoned corner that has held so much life for 23 years.

We’re glad that the Pyatt family, who founded CBC 23 years ago, was able to work with Hillman Beer to bring them in to fill the space. Hillman has plans to renovate it into a new gathering space that also will include a new eating location for downtown. The Hillman family also plans to continue the tradition of supporting community nonprofits just as it does with its two other locations in Old Fort and Asheville.

Hillman Beer owners’ philosophy of creating a pub-style, relaxed atmosphere for customers will be a great fit to fill the void left by CBC, and we hope the community will show them the same level of support so we can continue to raise a glass with friends in the cornerstone location for many years to come.

Cheers!