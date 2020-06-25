Isolation or not, hair won’t quit growing

One of the things entangled by the pandemic is hair.
I’ll be honest. I’m not going back into general circulation until there’s a vaccine. Yes, I have to make runs to the supermarket and I’ve actually bought gasoline a couple of times since the big shutdown began. That’s about all.
My hair has not quit growing, however. I trim it myself sometimes, but it’s not like getting a professional cut. So my hair is longer than usual. It isn’t as lopsided as it was after my first snip-and-hope adventure.
But it’s longer than it has been in decades. I briefly thought about letting it grow as long as it was in my late college days when I could reach behind me and tug it. That foray into hippiedom didn’t last long, but I wanted to find out what long hair felt like.
It feels like regular hair, except it weighs a lot more.
I actually went to visit my grandmother one time with my flowing mane. I thought I would get a talking-to, but no, she said I looked like her grandfather. She said his friends teased him by calling him Wild Bill, as in Hickok.
I should have known better. My grandmother wasn’t one to judge people, especially kinfolk. When I grew long sideburns a couple of years earlier, much to my parents’ vexation, my grandmother said most men used to have them and she didn’t mind them coming back.
I think many guys let their hair grow long in the 1960s in revenge for the hair code of our youth. If your side burns reached your ear lobes, you would go home that afternoon with a note from the teacher. If your hair touched your shirt collar, you could be sent home.
There were an astonishing number of ways to wear short hair. And girls were looked at askance if their hair was too short.
Long hair and short hair – for guys – had something in common: You didn’t have to use hair tonic. If you had hair long enough to comb and you went to the barber shop, you got drenched with hair tonic. Most kinds smelled OK, but attracted gnats.
There was a dizzying array of hair products for gents. Vitalis and Vaseline were favorites. If I had used it on my long tresses, my head would have weighed a ton. You didn’t have to use hair tonic often. It wouldn’t wear away, you had to wash it out.
And if you did have longish hair, hair tonic was like liquid barrettes for gents.
When I was a boy, I tended to be like Pig Pen of Peanuts fame, and hair tonic tended to retain dust and such.
Dad’s favorite hair treatment was Wild Root Cream Oil.
We didn’t use the term “time out” when I was a little boy, but sometimes you had to sit in a corner if you were bad. I don’t remember what it was my father wouldn’t let me do all those years ago, but in revenge I poured his entire bottle of Wild Root down the toilet.
I may have left a few white dribbles in the bathroom, or maybe it was the empty bottle I left in the bowl, but Dad somehow figured out it was me who did the deed.
It was the only time he ever told me to sit in the corner. My detention didn’t last long, but I got a long and intense lesson on why my action was bad, bad, bad.
He did want to know why I left the bottle in the toilet bowl.
I guess it was the same reason I left the peanuts in the glass dish on the kitchen counter after I sucked all the chocolate off them.
Lack of experience. I was only a kid, after all.
Later, I grew up, let my hair grow long, went to see Jimi Hendrix, and finally cut my hair and went to work.
I still listen to Jimi, but I’ve never gone back to hair tonic, and I won’t no matter how tangled or lopsided my hair gets during the separation from my hair pro. It’s not that I don’t appreciate hair dressings. I admire success.
I just didn’t like the stuff, and I have never developed an appreciation for gnats.
Reach Larry Clark at wryturlc@yahoo.com.