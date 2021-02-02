John Hart’s grim return

Family's travails

As the book opens, Jason returns to Charlotte after serving time in prison for a series of crimes. He wants to bond with Gibby, the only family member to whom he can relate. Grieving for her dead son, Gabriel wishes Jason had died instead and wants Gibby to have nothing to do with Jason. Bill’s position as a detective complicates the conflicts Jason and Gibby will have with the law, drug gangs, illegal weapons trade and sex activities that lead to both brothers being suspected of murder.

When Jason goes back to prison, he is greeted by a death row inmate, whose great wealth has enabled him to live in luxury and control an outside criminal operation. This prisoner, “X,” is one of Hart’s darkest characters and certainly one that will both repel and seduce the reader.

A host of other horrible people and scenes makes for a grim read, but the heart of the story is a family struggling with the damage done by a war that has taken two sons and threatens to take a third.

The title of the book comes from a quote Hart attributes to an unknown soldier and which sums up the book’s theme.

“We the unwilling, led by the unqualified to kill the unfortunate, die for the ungrateful.”

