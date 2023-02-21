As the Interim Executive Director of Mission Ministries Alliance (formerly McDowell Mission Ministries), I have been overwhelmed with the good work being done for and with people experiencing homelessness in our region.

In 2022, the McDowell Mission Ministries Board made a strategic decision to partner with Burke County to expand its services to people experiencing homelessness and changed its name to Mission Ministries Alliance. In so doing, the Board put structure to a relationship that already existed. Before the expansion, the Friendship Home, the State Street Shelter for Men, and the Overnight Shelter typically served about 30% of its residents from outside McDowell County, mostly Burke. The intentional partnering will enable Mission Ministries Alliance to obtain more financial and volunteer support from Burke County, strengthening services and programs in both counties.

The Board of Mission Ministries Alliance is made up of good folks equally representing McDowell and Burke Counties. Our Board members are pastors, law enforcement, doctors, and human services workers. They are your neighbors and your friends working with a singular purpose to help people who are experiencing homelessness. The staff of MMA are the same dedicated people doing the same work they have done for years.

We are so grateful for the individuals, churches, and businesses who support the important work of MMA. God continues to bless us and our clients. Thank you!

I am really excited about the future of the Mission Ministries Alliance. We were recently the recipient of a grant that will enable our organization to reach more individuals with substance use disorder, which is both a leading cause and a leading effect of homelessness. That work has already begun.

Each day that I come to work, I see the faces of the men, women, and children that are being helped by our staff, volunteers, and donors. Lives are being changed for the better. People are creating better lives for themselves and their families. Many of our staff have lived experience and are a true testament to the miraculous transformations that are taking place.

I urge the community in both counties to support the work of Mission Ministries Alliance. Check out our Facebook page to read the inspiring stories of our clients and former clients. Visit our website (missionministrieslliance.org) to see how you can get involved. Give us a call to find out how you can help.