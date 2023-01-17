Letter to the Editor: Commissioner has issue with equity at health department

It’s a good thing Burke County elected new County Commissioner Phil Smith to oversee our County Health Department’s planning process. He called them out for being concerned with equity as smacking of Marxism, Communism, and Critical Race Theory. I mean heaven forbid that they treat all people here equitably.

I doubt Commissioner Smith was actually trying to ferret out the Marxists at the Health Department or uncover clandestine classes in CRT. I doubt he could even give a cogent definition of the two terms. No, he was just employing the old reliable practice of denigrating others through the use of politically reactive slurs, powerful because of fear and ignorance. I am surprised he did not also roll out the more current slur by calling the Health Department Plans “Woke”.