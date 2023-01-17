Letter to the Editor: Commissioner's remarks on equity disconcerting

I recently watched the video of the County Commissioners' pre-agenda meeting posted online by Burke County Commissioner Phil Smith, and was very dismayed. It appears we now have a County Commissioner who is using his position to redefine words at the risk of avoiding social progress. Smith said the word “equity” and the phrase “cultural bias” sound like critical race theory and social justice, which he said are endemic to Marxism. Please — in order to make progress we must not limit the words used by our health department, or the progress they can make by recognizing they are not perfect. Equity is the quality of being fair and impartial. I doubt Commissioner Smith is really against equity. Cultural bias is the phenomenon of interpreting and judging actions by standards inherent to one's own culture, and is a fact. Training proposed by our Burke County professionals for Health Department staff should not be limited because some words remind one of our commissioners of communism and Karl Marx.