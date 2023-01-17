Letter to the Editor: Communists and Marxists in Burke County!

I couldn’t believe what I was reading in Sunday’s News Herald (Commissioner Questions equity training, 01/08/2023) was serious; so I checked to see if the author was Scott Hollifield, presenting one of his hilarious, tongue-in-cheek screeds. Nope! A new Burke County Commissioner, Phil Smith, used his position in a meeting on a Health Department survey to speechify a radical agenda.

Most folks know that even the Russians and Chinese gave up on communism many years ago.

Mr. Smith reminds me of the 1950's McCarthyism, Red Scare – “Communists were everywhere!”. It got so bad that school children were told that “You can’t trust anyone; even your parents”. Children were instructed that if their parents were acting suspiciously, the child was to report the parents to the authorities (I didn’t know what all that meant, but I wondered if spanking was considered a communist activity).

Since Mr. Smith is so fond of 1950's practices, maybe the commissioners will need to revive the old tradition of requiring troublemakers to sit in a corner facing the wall, with a “dunce” cap on their head.

And, no, I’m not now nor ever going to run for any elected office.