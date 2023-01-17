 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
special report top story

Letter to the Editor: Communists and Marxists in Burke County!

  • 0
lte graphic

I couldn’t believe what I was reading in Sunday’s News Herald (Commissioner Questions equity training, 01/08/2023) was serious; so I checked to see if the author was Scott Hollifield, presenting one of his hilarious, tongue-in-cheek screeds. Nope! A new Burke County Commissioner, Phil Smith, used his position in a meeting on a Health Department survey to speechify a radical agenda.

Most folks know that even the Russians and Chinese gave up on communism many years ago.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Mr. Smith reminds me of the 1950's McCarthyism, Red Scare – “Communists were everywhere!”. It got so bad that school children were told that “You can’t trust anyone; even your parents”. Children were instructed that if their parents were acting suspiciously, the child was to report the parents to the authorities (I didn’t know what all that meant, but I wondered if spanking was considered a communist activity).

People are also reading…

Since Mr. Smith is so fond of 1950's practices, maybe the commissioners will need to revive the old tradition of requiring troublemakers to sit in a corner facing the wall, with a “dunce” cap on their head.

And, no, I’m not now nor ever going to run for any elected office.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Carl P. Leubsdorf: How to solve the immigration impasse

Carl P. Leubsdorf: How to solve the immigration impasse

A day after President Joe Biden’s much-publicized, long-delayed visit to the U.S. Mexican border, a bipartisan Senate group made a less publicized visit that could ultimately have greater impact on easing the toxic immigration problem.

George Santos' bald-faced lies

George Santos' bald-faced lies

Decades ago, Holocaust scholar Hannah Arendt warned: “he ideal subject of totalitarian rule is not the convinced Nazi or the convinced Communi…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert