Letter to the Editor: Redistricting politics

At its Nov. 7 meeting, the Valdese Town Council will face an interesting “chicken and egg” question.

A notice on the town’s website since early September is seeking applicants to fill the Ward 1 council vacancy. That appointment is only through November 2023, when a candidate will be elected to complete the remaining two years of the Ward 1 council position.

As of Oct. 4, the Town Clerk had received four applications from Ward 1 residents. There may be more applications; however, two of the four present applicants live in a portion of Ward 1 that will be “redistricted” to a different ward when the proposed new ward map is adopted by the town council. As one of the four applicants who would not be affected by redistricting, the writer is sympathetic to the two applicants who could be rendered ineligible by the council’s timing.

As reported by The News-Herald, The Valdese Town Council is considering a new Ward map. To comply with the Fair Voting Act of 1965, the Town’s population must be divided equitably among its five wards, based on 2020 census numbers. The process and timing of this redistricting are defined in North Carolina General Statute Section 160A-23.1.

The General Statute states that the redistricting must be completed “before the filing date for the next general election.” Candidates must verify that they live in the Ward for which they file to run for election even though they will be voted on by all residents. The Burke County Board of Elections will set the filing date for the 2023 elections which, based on past schedules, would be sometime next summer.

Thus, the question that may have two Ward 1 council applicants sitting on the edge of their seats is, which action will the town council take first? At its November meeting, will the council first appoint an applicant for the seat that will have been vacant for two months? Or will the council first approve the new ward map that does not need to be approved in 2022? If the latter, the council will disqualify two lifelong residents who have applied for appointment to the Ward 1 position.