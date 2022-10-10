Letter to the Editor: School officials should respect our Constitution

As a long-time teacher (and student) of world history I must respond to those East Burke “officials” who brazenly defaced a student art project. At this moment I am literally biting my tongue to avoid using profane words as I read their words: “restrict political expression,” “politically neutral,” “political referendum,” and “numerous complaints.”

Please, please “officials,” search on your phone for our nation’s Bill of Rights and the first amendment attached to our Constitution. Which, by the way, North Carolina refused to support the Constitution until a bill of rights was added.

Where did your teachers fail you in explaining the meaning behind those basic principles our Founding Fathers struggled over and fought to accomplish? As reported in the News Herald, a student said it best: “…it shows that we aren’t allowed to have equality.”

Thanks to your naïve action you have provided these students with a powerful political statement they will never forget. And, where we adults have failed, perhaps this younger generation will be able to achieve the true meaning behind our preamble to the Constitution — “We, the People of the United States….”

P.S. If I had the wherewithal, I would print their artistic “E” on T-shirts and hand them out willy-nilly across Burke County.