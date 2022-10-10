Letter to the Editor: Voting for truth

Of the 299 Republicans running for federal and important state offices this fall, 174 are election deniers, meaning they believe the 2020 results were illegitimate due to massive fraud. This, despite certification by election officials of both parties, court cases, multiple recounts, audits and lack of any credible evidence in the two years since. We cannot keep our free republic if we elect people who undermine the very foundational principles of that republic.

I know our nation is going through difficult times, we have before and we've prevailed. But I don't think our country can survive if we elect people who seek power at all costs, ignoring facts, logic and common sense in support of baseless conspiracies.

I'm not telling anyone how to vote. Goodness knows over the years both parties have had good and bad people and made good and bad proposals. But this fall presents an existential question for the future of our nation; do we trust our country's systems and the men and women of both parties who have dedicated their lives to upholding them or do we side with the loud minority who are willing to wield a lie in order to gain power?