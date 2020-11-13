Letters to the Editor

Stop the nonsense

If the election was fraudulent or rigged by the Democrats to defeat the president, surely they would have arranged to win far more Senate and House seats, not just the Presidency…after all, they were all on the same ballot. Of course there are going to be a few glitches here and there, but not 4 million.

With all due respect, I say it is time to stop the nonsense and bring this country together.

Suzanne Johnson

Nebo

An open letter to the community

As local physicians, our lives have been dedicated to caring for you and your loved ones. We are deeply concerned about the continued toll of COVID-19 on our community and the unintended consequences we see every day when folks let their guard down and unknowingly spread the virus to others.

When we took our oaths to practice medicine, we promised to protect people from harm and prevent disease wherever we can. We have taken this to heart with COVID-19, and we are committed to using the expertise and knowledge we have gained to help protect you from the wide-ranging and often devastating impacts of this disease.

Here’s what we’re asking you to do: