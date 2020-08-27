Letters to the Editor

Vote
I was talking to myself earlier today (as I am prone to do,) and I said to myself: “You know that thing with Trump and the mail-in vote fraud? It’s a hoax.”
It doesn’t happen, so vote. (Now I’m talking to you.) Vote early in person, vote absentee by mail, vote on Election Day. Whenever and however you want to do it, just do it. You owe it to us all.
And, I said to myself, “Diane, you’re right.”
Diane Geitner
Connelly Springs
First step
Thank you to Tom Blanton for his research and informative letter of Aug. 23.
Given the facts surrounding its history and intention, removal from the town square seems an appropriate response.
Thank you also to Ms. Cato for getting the ball rolling with a community discussion on diversity and inclusion. The billboards are fine first step.
Ann Moncrief
Morganton
Taking exception
I must take issue with my good friend Tom Blanton and the Confederate soldier.
Tom, where will this cleansing of history end? Who will have the courage to stop it once the momentum to remove and destroy picks up speed.
The thoughtful leaders will have bowed out by then, and the movement will have a life of its own with leaders who are less thoughtful and more radical.
Will Morganton change its name? Daniel Morgan was a slave owner. How about the George Washington and Thomas Jefferson memorials that dot the public squares even in our nations capital.
Maybe we can put a covering on the offending images at Mount Rushmore and just dynamite Stone Mountain. Should we leave out streets named after slave owners, racists or segregationist? Who makes that judgment and is there ever redemption or balancing of the bad with the good in most people, even a racist.
And Tom, maybe you better look closely at the square before we start tearing down statutes. Inevitably, other iconic figures can get caught up in the moment. Rather than tear down, let's find a statute that represents good and put it up or better yet let's feed the hungry and house the homeless.
Tearing down will not help the real problems we face here in Morganton. It only divides us and keeps us from uniting to face the real issues. Where will it end?
Steve Settlemyer
Morganton
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!