Letters to the Editor

Open letter to Sen. Thom Tillis
Sen. Tillis, with respect to the U.S. Senate hearing with Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, I would like to know exactly what you heard?
Did you hear DeJoy deny everything and lie to Congress? Did you hear his checks hitting your bank account? Or how about sweet nothings from President Donald Trump?
On the other hand, do you have a hearing problem when it comes to your constituents? Are you able to represent the people of North Carolina when you’re on the payroll of the man whom you should be investigating? Do you hear the sound of nonexistent fraudulent ballots being mailed in? Or does that depend on the result of the election? Are only Democratic ballots fraudulent? If that’s the case, then why have an election?
Do you, like many of us, have selective hearing? You’ve been tasked with hearing the people of North Carolina, and we like our post office. We depend on it for our medicines, our Social Security checks and supplies during this health crisis. Please listen for once.
Diane Geitner
Connelly Springs
An open letter to Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis
Like many, I’m concerned about the threats to the United States Postal Service. With President Donald Trump’s appointment of the new postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, there have been serious slowdowns in our mail. We’ve read about the many mailboxes and mail-sorting machines that have been removed in a number of places nationwide.
Slowed delivery of mail is serious. Many people, particularly veterans, receive their medications or Social Security checks in the mail. Of course, with the upcoming election, there also is concern about voting by mail.
We need to be certain that ballots are received at the Board of Elections by Nov. 3. This is critical to our democracy.
I’m writing to ask that you support reinstating the postal worker hours that have been cut and returning the machines that allow for more efficient processing of the mail. As representatives of the people of North Carolina, please let us know that you are on our side and that you will advocate for a healthy Postal Service.
Mary Jo Johnson
Morganton
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!