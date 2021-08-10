Letter to the Editor: A history lesson in infectious disease

The germs of every case of influenza came from another person’s mouth, and the present epidemic show to what spit swapping is practiced in the good old North State. Not every person who has influenza is careless, but every case of influenza means carelessness by somebody; and one can’t always guard himself against the other fellow.

There are several institutions in North Carolina in which not a case of influenza occurred, and still the disease was epidemic on every side. There was nothing magic about it. The students in those institutions did not wear sulphur in their shoes, asafoetida in their bosoms, cucumbers on their ankles, or potatoes in their pockets; but what they did was use separate towels, dishes, and drinking cups, and kept their mouths covered when coughing and sneezing. They stayed away from public gatherings of all sorts, but were permitted on the streets, even when ambulances were frequently passing with patients for the influenza emergency hospitals. These students lived a normal life, happy and jubilant. They did not breathe filtered air, nor drink concoctions of native herbs, but used common sense — and why in the world people don’t listen to reason is not understood.”