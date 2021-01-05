Letter to the Editor: A troubled nation

Our country is in trouble for a variety of reasons. Last year like no other in our modern history has seen citizens divided over our direction. The polarization is not black and white but sadly has been reduced to such a binary choice. It starts with this idea of separation of race. Those who craft narratives are constantly assuming if you are in one group you have one position on all matters and if you are another you have the opposite. That not only pits the different manufactured factions against each other, it does not give latitude to the individual to having another viewpoint. This in itself is a dangerous practice and it all but makes it impossible to reason and compromise.