Letter to the Editor: An open forum on the Confederate statue

This open forum is my attempt to walk through the cow pasture without getting anyone upset in reference to the removal of the Confederate statue on the courthouse lawn. I have no hard feelings one way or the other about the statue. My family has no members names on the base of the statue.

However, I do think we are losing our history at a rapid pace. I commend Councilman Chris Jernigan for his solution to move the statue to the Forest Hill Cemetery, which is more appropriate than a warehouse or other area. However, the following statements may get my feet wet in the pasture, if the statue causes hurt feeling to some, which I’m sure it does. Do street names in Morganton associated with slave owners cause hurtful feelings as well? Are we going to rename these streets as well?

Morganton has a culture director who needs to do research on these streets associated with slave owners and identify those streets. I think I can identify a few of these streets myself.

The following pains me somewhat: Are we going to remove or return our beloved Sen. Sam Ervin statue to the courthouse square? It is my understanding that Sen. Sam voted against the 1964 Civil Rights Act. Is that not hurtful to some in our community? Also, was Morganton’s namesake a slave holder as well? Our culture director should investigate this as well.