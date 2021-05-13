Letter to the Editor: Bill would target certain protesters over others

Republican N.C. House Members supposedly want to crack down on violent protesters with HB 805, but seem to be willfully ignoring GOP voters who committed the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 that led to three officers dying (directly and indirectly caused by the event).

Many of the insurrectionists beat police officers with “Blue Lives Matter” flags and various other objects, nearly crushed another officer in a doorway, tried to shoot other officers with their own gun, repeatedly tased an officer and tried to grab his own gun to shoot him, and various other atrocities. Hundreds or thousands of others wanted to hang the former Vice President and erected a noose outside the Capitol, and many also wanted to go kill members of Congress.

These are Violent “protesters,” and are many of the same kinds of people who actually caused many of the destruction and violence at peaceful protests last summer regarding police brutality and racism towards the African-American community and other people of color.

HB 805 seems to be trying to only target certain groups of peaceful protesters when destruction starts to occur because of (mainly white) outside agitators who showed up to destroy things, not to peacefully protest police misconduct, murder, etc. of people of color.

If the N.C. Republicans actually care about preventing and punishing violent rioting, etc. like they claim, they should stop telling and helping spread the former Presidents’ proven false “election fraud” claims instead of seemingly targeting certain groups of peaceful protesters while excusing their own parties voters who committed the deadly, violent, and heavily destructive Capitol insurrection.