Bills don't support all children

This country is great because our Founding Fathers made a commitment to public education. Over the years every generation has worked hard to provide a better education for their children. Over time more and more boys and girls were educated, the school year became longer and the curriculums become more rigorous.

Now, however, there is a great push to privatize public education. A new bill in the NC legislature (House Bill 823 and Senate Bill 406) would remove $200 million from public school funding, in (fiscal year 2026-2027) according to the office of the State Budget and Management. Burke County Public Schools would see $1.1 million diverted to private interests.

The non-public schools would get vouchers or public funds to educate children of the well-to-do and others who are cherry picked from the general population. The private school’s enrollees are largely white and well-to-do. All this would happen at a time when more funds are needed to provide for our special needs children, few of these children make it into the private schools. The State is also struggling to help those students who suffered a setback because of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Over the years the wealthy, royalty, business elites, political elites, and many religious groups have chosen to educate their children separately in their own private schools. I stand second-to-none in support of their right to do so. I also fully expect them to pay for it. After all, it is their choice to pursue this option. Vouchers are subsidies from public school funds to the wealthy so they can send their children to private schools. How many tax breaks do the rich actually need? Additionally, skimming taxpayer funds to benefit the entitled means those kids with special needs in the lower income brackets will receive less.

If this trend continues, we will soon end up with a two-tier educational system: one for the haves and one for the have-nots. It has already been found that separate is not equal. To protect the quality of our schools for all our children over the long term we must support democratic candidates for Congress and the State Legislature.

Rep. Hugh Blackwell and Sen. Warren Daniel are WRONG to support this latest effort to de-fund our public schools. Let’s defeat these two bills (HB 823 and SB 406) then work to ensure that public school funds are dedicated to public schools for all our children. When we get that done, we can work together to replace these misguided legislators with new representatives who have the best interests of all our children at heart.

David Walker, Burke County