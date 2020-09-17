Letter to the Editor: Board of Education misses the mark

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This year, and likely next, will largely be determined by the spread of Covid-19 and the magnitude of our efforts to contain it. It will be a collective responsibility between parents, educators, workers, and government leaders at every level. It is, therefore, critical we approach the situation with sound judgement and prudent decision-making based on objective scientific fact. On these conditions, the board of education has not hit the mark.

There has been a mountain of confusion surrounding the board’s determination of a plan concerning in-person instruction for the current academic year. While the board made the wise choice of transitioning to fully online instruction for the beginning of the year, there were some members who were adamant about forcing students to return to the classroom, potentially putting your sons and daughters in harm’s way. Additionally, the board has since decided to make in-person instruction available to parents who select the option. While the arguments revolving around the negative psychological implications resulting from prolonged isolation certainly have merit, it is important to consider the aggregate impact on public health that forcing teachers to return to schools may have as well. We can look no further than to neighboring states, such as Georgia and South Carolina where educators and students have succumbed to the virus shortly after returning to the classroom.