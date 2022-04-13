Letter to the Editor: Candidate support

As recently retired Chief of Police at Morganton Department of Public Safety, I have had the privilege of working alongside Banks Hinceman for over 27 years. I fully support and endorse Banks Hinceman for Sheriff of Burke County. Banks is a man of integrity, commitment and professionalism and continues to serve the citizens of Burke County honorably. The current relationship between law enforcement agencies in Burke County and the Burke County Sheriff ‘s Office have never been better. With Banks Hinceman as Sheriff, I know this relationship will continue. I feel Banks is the most qualified person for the office of Sheriff in Burke County and ask that you join me in voting for him in the upcoming primary election.