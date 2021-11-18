Letter to the Editor: Candidates ignoring the law on political signs

The beautiful County of Burke has become (is becoming) littered with unsightly and illegal political signs. NC State Board of Elections (NCSBOE) Campaign Finance Manual gives clear and precise information on the do’s, don’ts, and in and outs of a campaign. Individuals can easily (and should) get this information online or through Burke County Board of elections if they are running for public office. After all, these people have decided that they want to be our leaders of Burke County.

It comes down to this fact, do the residents of Burke County want individuals who ignore the laws through ignorance, a willingness to violate the laws, or think that they are above the law. Two of the signs belong to individuals who wish to be your sheriff, and one who wishes to be your clerk of court. Can we trust individuals who are willing to start their campaigns by violating the rules and laws as laid out in the NCSBOE Campaign manual? Are these the individuals who we wish to be the leaders of Burke County?

There is no excuse for this as their campaign most likely purchased and distributed these signs. But to simplify for them, signs can go out on state right of ways 30 days prior to early voting. The primary is on March 8, 2022. Early voting begins on Feb. 18, 2022. Signs can go out on Jan. 19, 2022.