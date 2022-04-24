Letter to the Editor: Clerk of Court candidate support

I am writing this editorial to encourage every voter in Burke County to please go to the polls and vote for Crystal R. Carpenter for Clerk of Court.
Crystal Carpenter would be the most dedicated clerk. She puts her whole heart into everything she does. She always has a smile on her face. I feel like she will be firm and not waver. Everyone will be treated the same. Her experience alone should make her the most qualified. She is very trustworthy. I feel everything will be done to protocol. All financial matters will be done with every I dotted and every t crossed. So, please join me in supporting Crystal Carpenter, Clerk of Court, on May 17.
Rebecca Butler, Connelly Springs