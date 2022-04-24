Letter to the Editor: Clerk of Court candidate support

Crystal Carpenter would be the most dedicated clerk. She puts her whole heart into everything she does. She always has a smile on her face. I feel like she will be firm and not waver. Everyone will be treated the same. Her experience alone should make her the most qualified. She is very trustworthy. I feel everything will be done to protocol. All financial matters will be done with every I dotted and every t crossed. So, please join me in supporting Crystal Carpenter, Clerk of Court, on May 17.