Crosswalk dangerous for pedestrians, bicyclists

I pressed the crossing sign button from my bicycle seat, and, thinking I had a protected crossing, pushed off to continue my ride on the Greenway. Yikes! A car turned left directly into my path! I was able to stop on a dime and the car proceeded as if nothing happened. The driver did not even see me.

I braked my car at the stoplights. With the left turn signal, I proceeded. BIKE! A bicyclist was halfway across the road and not looking for cross-traffic. We passed each other without incident, though I’ll bet our heart rates matched beat for beat with adrenaline.

This is the intersection of Sanford Dr and Bouchelle St. Racing bikers, families with toddlers on balance bikes and babies in trailers, elite runners, and chatting walking partners, dogwalkers and birdwatchers all use the Greenway. This is the only place on the path, so far, that requires an interface between the Greenway and a roadway. The crossing requires Greenway users to suddenly rouse themselves from their peaceful meandering and fails to protect them.

This intersection involves a left turn signal for vehicles turning onto Sanford Dr. and an exposed crossing for bicyclists and pedestrians. The two signals can give both the bicyclist and the vehicle simultaneous permission to proceed. Drivers are responsible for watching a crosswalk when turning left. However, this is an unusual crossing; the Greenway enters at an angle and is not obvious to a driver at the intersection. An unfamiliar driver would not even guess it was there.

I suggest, at the least, to have a “Yield to Bicycles and Pedestrians in the Crosswalk” sign (preferably an icon with or instead of words) hanging below the left turn signal. Likewise, a “Watch for Left Turning Traffic” sign could be posted at the crosswalks. Additionally, it would make the intersection even safer if the crosswalk signal could be timed to allow a crossing protected from all traffic. Thinking big, how about an over- or underpass for the Greenway! Morganton prides ourselves on attracting active visitors to our city and providing outdoor recreation spaces for our residents. Let’s put forward our best efforts.

I hope this intersection can be modified before a disaster occurs.

Holly Camp, Morganton