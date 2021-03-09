Letter to the Editor: Culture cancelled

Theodore Geisel most don't know who that is but most have read a book by him. Geisel is the man known to all by Dr. Seuss, one who wrote children's books for all ages, and to an extent adults. The Lorax spoke of deforestation; Horton taught us, a person is a person no matter how small, The Grinch taught us even the most sad and loathsome have a heart somewhere. Cancel culture has now turned its eyes on Dr. Seuss for depictions in his books that were used at the time by most authors and illustrators used at the time. This is being called abhorrent by people on both sides of the aisle -- the right says there's nothing wrong, the left says it needs to be used as a teaching tool. Both are finding common ground and leaning that cancel culture, needs to be cancelled.