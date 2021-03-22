 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Don’t teach ‘progressive’ garbage
I see that the Morganton school district is going to search for a new superintendent. I beg, plead and implore them not to hire someone who wants to follow the latest fads on education. By that I mean critical race theory and "progressive" theories on sexuality. These have no purpose in our schools. Based on the results of the last election this is a very conservative area. The only reason to teach progressive garbage is to divide and cause anger and strife between people. Please don't bring that to Morganton.

Karen Jost, Morganton

