Letter to the Editor: Election process under attack

It’s started already.

Our Senator, Warren Daniel, has joined others in an Op-Ed published in the Raleigh News and Observer on Nov. 16 complaining about the election process.

Did the Republican Party not win nearly every statewide office on the ballot? Where’s the beef?

They’re just stirring up trouble.

Daniel, along with Senators Hise of Mitchell County and Newton of Cabarrus County, complain about delays in finalizing the vote count. Don’t they know that every Board of Elections in the Nation has bent over backwards to have a fair and accurate count, given the pre-election charges of a “rigged election” coming from Washington?

Next, they drag up the charge of partisanship in the North Carolina Board of Elections. Surely they know that every Board of Elections has a majority from the Party of the Governor -- Republican or Democrat. Don’t they remember forcing their own members to resign because they voted with the unanimous Board against the wishes of the Radical Republicans in Raleigh?

Daniel and his comrades warn they’ll fix these perceived errors when they return to Raleigh in January. Finally, they have the arrogance to invite the Governor and the Democrats in the General Assembly to help them. Here’s an idea: first they should fix the gerrymandering, voter suppression, intimidation, and mistrust perpetrated by their own Party. They’ll get help with that.