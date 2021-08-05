Letter to the Editor: Failure of leadership

Last week, at a church summer camp, I facilitated a Bible breakout group of about 20 elementary and middle school kids. As we reflected on impossible situations, we wondered more deeply about the interactions of Daniel and Arioch in the second chapter of Daniel. Why would Daniel go out of his way to speak with Arioch and halt the execution of lots of Babylonian sages (who were basically enemies or less than friendly toward Daniel)? Why would Daniel bother to care?

“Because they needed help,” one said. “Because they were humans too and he didn’t want them to die,” another said. “Because God wanted him to,” said another. The text says it was because or “with wisdom and sound judgement” that Daniel sought out Arioch. But if you ask me, these kids seemed to be remarkably insightful with their wonder. What about you, I asked? Would you have put your life at risk for someone else when they were responsible for destroying your home and sending you away? To a man, my 9, 10, and 11 year-olds all said, “Yes.” “Of course.”