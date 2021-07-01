Letter to the Editor: Forming a more perfect union in Burke County

This saddens me deeply. I can’t change history and I don’t know how or even if this past can ever be made right by humans. Regarding those in my family who fought for the rebellious Confederate States of America, it is my belief that they fought for the wrong cause and, sadly, the wounds they inflicted on the United States of America and its people still fester, ooze, poison and prevent the American people from being a strong and healthy body gifted with diverse parts that comprise it. And yes, right here in Burke County, with much ever-disputing, distrusting self-righteousness, too many of us wallow in our own mire.

I know that I cannot allow my feet to be frozen in place by the past and instead choose to walk ahead in the light of truth and love knowing that some day I will stand before my Maker amidst my every sinful action and omission, thought and feeling. By my faith, I know that I am saved and forgiven. Still, the mere thought of this accounting is burden enough for me.

The highest principles of America’s founding documents are among humanity’s most inspired, fair and just utterances — life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for all people created equally under God and living freely in a land graced with abundance and opportunity.

For God’s sake and for our own, let’s cast off what binds us and get on with forming a more perfect union in Burke County.