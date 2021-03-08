Letter to the Editor: Have respect for others

I am writing to encourage people to stop using phrases such as cancel culture to refer to any action that disrupts the status quo. The status quo needs to be disrupted on a consistent basis or else it gets stagnant. None of us are perfect, and our society reflects this unpleasant fact. There is always room for growth; there is not only room, there is a pressing need.

We tend to get comfortable with those aspects of our culture that have been around for a long time, ignoring the possibility that this comfort is not always shared. One person's beloved team mascot is another's hateful stereotype. One person's favorite movie or book is another's painful reminder of trauma. Empathizing with a fellow human being is not weakness, it is a necessary component of a healthy society. Dismissing legitimate concerns as "no big deal" is itself a form of cancelling; it cancels our responsibility to offer the same respect to others that we expect for ourselves.

We make choices in life and those choices have consequences. Instead of falling back on clever slogans, we might consider the impact that our choices have on other members of our community.