Letter to the Editor: Health care workers deserve gratitude

Over this past year, I provided daycare services for children of essential workers, including many in the healthcare industry.

The last year has given me a deep appreciation for Western North Carolina’s local hospitals and medical professionals who are there 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Whether we are facing health challenges in the middle of a pandemic, or just needing a common condition treated, hospital workers are always there to keep us safe and healthy.

The work of our health care professionals and local hospitals are the reason that we will soon be able to put COVID-19 behind us and get back to normal. Thankfully, these same workers are now administering the vaccine, ensuring that even more people in our communities will be protected from COVID-19.

Our local health care professionals have made many sacrifices over this past year. Many children were not able to see their parents for days or weeks on end when the pandemic first began. Medical professionals not only made every effort to serve patients, but also to keep their own families and themselves safe.

We owe our local hospitals and all health care professionals a debt of gratitude for their services over the last year. Please take a moment to thank health care workers and their families for the sacrifices they have made.