Letter to the Editor: Healthcare workers need your support

We expect more COVID patients. We are also seeing high numbers of influenza, RSV, and other illnesses that compound our current situation and push our census much higher than normal. As other area hospitals go on diversion, meaning they are not taking patients from EMS, we continue to accept their patients and are more than happy to do so. But with each additional patient, we experience added strain on our system.

Bottom line, this increase in patient census, levels of critical care needed, and associated staffing issues have impacted care across our healthcare organizations. What does that mean for you? It means we are caring for more patients with less staff and fewer resources.

We understand your frustration at long wait times, restricted visitation, and mask requirements. Please know that we are doing our best. I would ask that you show a bit more patience and a lot more kindness to all healthcare workers — not just the ones at the hospitals — health department staff, EMS and First Responders. I would ask you to treat them with respect. Thank them for continuing to be so dedicated during the most challenging time all of us have ever faced.