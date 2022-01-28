Letter to the Editor: Healthcare workers need your support

Every day at UNC Health Blue Ridge, I listen in on the Daily Safety Report where departments call in with any concerns affecting patient safety. These concerns could be as insignificant as chipped paint in a patient room to a toilet out of order. Or they can be as significant as “staffing is tight, but adequate” or “we are short an RN and CNA on night shift, we are calling for coverage.”
As the hospital’s administrator, I find the staffing issues most alarming. As we approach almost our third year of battling this pandemic and navigating the ever-changing protocols and CDC recommendations, it’s important to understand the impact of this current surge and our ability to provide care to those who need it most.
The challenge in this moment is how best to support our teammates, the dedicated professionals who have devoted their lives to caring for others and to helping their friends and neighbors become and stay healthy.
The truth is they are tired. They are stressed. They are emotionally drained. And it saddens me to say that many are leaving the healthcare field. We are caring for all patients, even with levels of staffing fluctuating daily due to the high numbers of our teammates out on COVID-related absences.
We struggle with ways to make our teammates feel appreciated, to relieve their stress, to deal with their emotional pain. In other words, as an organization, we are devoting our energy and resources to doing all we can to support those who have dedicated themselves to caring for others.
We expect more COVID patients. We are also seeing high numbers of influenza, RSV, and other illnesses that compound our current situation and push our census much higher than normal. As other area hospitals go on diversion, meaning they are not taking patients from EMS, we continue to accept their patients and are more than happy to do so. But with each additional patient, we experience added strain on our system.
Bottom line, this increase in patient census, levels of critical care needed, and associated staffing issues have impacted care across our healthcare organizations. What does that mean for you? It means we are caring for more patients with less staff and fewer resources.
We understand your frustration at long wait times, restricted visitation, and mask requirements. Please know that we are doing our best. I would ask that you show a bit more patience and a lot more kindness to all healthcare workers — not just the ones at the hospitals — health department staff, EMS and First Responders. I would ask you to treat them with respect. Thank them for continuing to be so dedicated during the most challenging time all of us have ever faced.
Make no mistake, we are strong, and we will weather this storm, but not without some collateral damage. You can help support our staff by getting vaccinated and boosted. If your children are eligible, please have them vaccinated. Continue to practice the behaviors that we know help stop the spread of the virus, wear a mask, wash your hands, stay 6 feet away. These measures protect you, our community, and our healthcare workers.