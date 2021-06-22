Letter to the Editor: It’s up to us to build a more perfect union

Dear Editor: I am pleased that we finally have a recognized Federal holiday that commemorates the defeat of the forces of slavery and our nation taking an essential step towards becoming a more perfect union. There should be celebration, and sincere reflection, all across our land.

It is long past time to seriously consider the purpose and continuing effect of the Confederate statue on the old courthouse grounds. James Baldwin said: “Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.” Please, let us seriously face the issue of that statute’s presence on our public square. Why was it put there, what does it commemorate, and what affect does it have on our festering wound of racial inequity? I ask that you consider three options: 1) demolish it, 2) move it, or 3) build serious and prominent context around it that accurately presents our history.

We must face that fact that it is up to us to take the next steps toward building a more perfect union. It is time that we acknowledge that the profiteers of slavery led North Carolina into a treasonous war that resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands, that white supremacist built-upon and perpetuated racism after that bloody war, and that Confederate statues, including the one on our courthouse square, are one of the tools of perpetuating racism.

It is long past time for us to act.