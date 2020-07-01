Letter to the Editor: Leadership in the pandemic

There is much about our current president which makes him unfit for office, but it is perhaps most illustrative to look at his leadership during this time of pandemic. At the onset, he was ignoring early warnings within his administration, downplaying the potential seriousness as the disease began to spread and continuing to hold rallies around the country instead of knuckling down with his experts.
While he formed a task force with some pretty competent people, he proceeded to undermine many of their concerns and recommendations in each briefing by making off-the-cuff predictions or shifting the focus onto his accomplishments.
He likened the fight to being at war, even alluding to himself as a wartime president, wanting to be fully in charge. Yet he didn't push the power of his office through the Defense Production Act, finally bowing to public pressure, until the nation was fully engulfed. He boasted about his administration's response, but repeatedly punted to the nation's governors, forcing them to bid against each other and even order supplies from overseas. Then said he bore no responsibility for our nation's lag in testing.
He was given the opportunity to be "consoler in chief" when asked what he would say to Americans afraid for their lives and those of their loved ones. He could have offered sympathy for the grieving and assurances that America would prevail. Instead, he berated the reporter for asking a "nasty" question.
He verbally supported recommendations for masks and social distancing, but never consistently modeled these in his public appearances. He gave lip service to procedures on re-opening, as well as each state's efforts to maintain public safety recommendations, but then started tweeting that states should be "liberated" from their oppressive practices.
Now he is once again holding mass rallies, without limiting attendance or encouraging masks or social distancing, even as numerous states are seeing their case numbers and hospitalizations rise. And, while doing this, he has cut off US funding to the international medical organization working on a vaccine and is trying to do away with the Affordable Care Act.
Does Mr. Trump not know how to lead or does he simply not care?
