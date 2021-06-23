Letter to the Editor: Let’s not suppress facts

In 1632 Galileo Galilei was threatened with torture and excommunication if he continued to publish his scientific finding that the Copernican theory of how the earth rotated around the sun was correct rather than the Aristotelian – Catholic Church dogma that the earth was the center of the universe.

Galileo recanted what he knew as true. His quote “By denying scientific principles, one may maintain any paradox.” He also said “The Bible shows the way to go to heaven, not the way the heavens go.”

In the 1920s, Tennessee and other states passed laws that threatened imprisonment for anyone teaching evolution – the basis for all biological sciences today and confirmed by scientific evidence for over 100 years. The COVID-19 virus has evolved in front of scientists’ eyes using natural selection to develop more deadly variants.

Republicans now want to outlaw teaching Critical Racial Theory calling it anti-American and teaching hate of America. Critical used in the title refers to IMPORTANT, not being critical of America. Republicans turn the idea of patriotism on its head by saying that to understand and look at our history is unpatriotic -- when if we cannot look at and understand our past – we have no future.