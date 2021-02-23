Letter to the Editor: Monument causes pain

Burke County commissioners, the issue of removing the Confederate monument from the town square is not one to solve with a yeah or nay vote. This is not a matter of handing the majority of citizens (or the majority you have heard from/about) the right to choose the monument’s fate. Why? Because this issue causes pain to members of our community. Some people feel proud or sentimental as they relate with the monument. So be it. However, other people all along the spectrum of race and color feel pain — pain of conscience, pain of the heart, pain of the soul.

This issue is not simple. It cannot be solved with a simple vote. It is not a matter of yeah or nay, it is a matter of right or wrong. Please consider the weight of this decision and the consequences of your actions upon all the people of this community at present, in the future, and yes, from our past. Commissioners, you act on behalf of all the people of this community, not just the majority, let alone some perceived majority. Please, do the right thing. Put Burke County on the right side of history. Remove the Confederate monument from the town square.