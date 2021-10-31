Letter to the Editor: Monument to racial discrimination should be removed

I was a Raleigh bureaucrat, and had the opportunity to visit all parts of North Carolina, so when my wife and I chose Morganton as the place we wanted to live, we knew what we were doing, and we have never regretted that decision. In my 19 years of school in Michigan and Wisconsin, I learned very little about American history however, so when I first saw the statue on our courthouse lawn, I was surprised to see it was a Confederate soldier facing north. This was our home now, though, and I wanted to be a good fit into the culture of the location we had selected, so I didn’t let it bother me.

Now it is 40 years later, and it bothers me. Critical Race Theory has been all over the news this year, and as a result I now understand how ignorant I was. I didn’t realize my parents would not have gotten any of their home loans if they had not been white, and I thought the playing field had been leveled by the 1964 Civil Rights Act.