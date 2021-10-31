Letter to the Editor: Monument to racial discrimination should be removed

I was a Raleigh bureaucrat, and had the opportunity to visit all parts of North Carolina, so when my wife and I chose Morganton as the place we wanted to live, we knew what we were doing, and we have never regretted that decision. In my 19 years of school in Michigan and Wisconsin, I learned very little about American history however, so when I first saw the statue on our courthouse lawn, I was surprised to see it was a Confederate soldier facing north. This was our home now, though, and I wanted to be a good fit into the culture of the location we had selected, so I didn’t let it bother me.
Now it is 40 years later, and it bothers me. Critical Race Theory has been all over the news this year, and as a result I now understand how ignorant I was. I didn’t realize my parents would not have gotten any of their home loans if they had not been white, and I thought the playing field had been leveled by the 1964 Civil Rights Act.
I now know that the statue on our courthouse lawn was not put up after the Civil War to commemorate some Morganton war hero, but was instead given to the city 50 years after the war as part of the Jim Crow movement to demean and intimidate African Americans, something which it continues to do today. The people of Morganton did not want it then, but it was free. Except for a vocal and armed minority, we don’t want it now either, but nobody knows what to do. Our History Museum doesn’t want it because it would offend African Americans, so instead it remains in a place of even more prominence. The remodeling of our Courthouse Square was the perfect opportunity to remove this tribute to those who died fighting for white supremacy. By electing to keep the statue on the Square, and even increasing its visibility by removing the trees around it, our city and county seem to have made a statement.
Please, fellow Morgantonians, do not let this poor decision stand for long. If our appeals to reason fall short, as they appear to be doing, we must use the ballot box. The empathy of Morganton’s citizens is being measured by how long it takes us to remove our monument to racial discrimination.
