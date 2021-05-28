Letter to the Editor: Republicans lack moral courage to condemn Jan. 6 events

Donald Trump tried to overturn the will of the American People through more than 60 courts – federal, state, trial, appellate, Supreme Court. It would be the most important case the more than 100 judges – Republican, Democrat, Independent, many Trump appointees, ever heard. Not one court or judge found credible evidence of election fraud. Not one.

Trump tried to bully state legislators to name him the winner in their state, Secretaries of State to find him votes he did not get, got recount after recount. Trump had his Attorney General send his federal prosecutors out to find fraud. They found none.

Trump’s attorney, who claimed voting machines were rigged to steal votes, admitted that her claim was so ridiculous that no reasonable person would believe her. In the face of no credible evidence of fraud the Republicans can’t speak the truth to the American people.

As a last resort on Jan. 6, 2021, Trump called his dogs in to go to the Capitol and stop the certification of the President elected by the American people. Republicans have called the mob “patriotic tourists.” They were, in fact led by the violent far right terrorist Proud Boys, boogaloo boys, neo-Nazis, white supremist, Q-Anon loonies, militia members – all the despicable crowd that showed up in Charlottesville.