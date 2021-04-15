Letter to the Editor: Republicans try to regulate sexuality

Have you noticed the apparent fascination/fixation, Republicans have to try to regulate sex and sexual organs? Sen. Warren Daniel co-sponsoring an anti-transgender bill is one of many efforts across the country. This continues and longstanding trend including – anti-abortion, anti-sex ed, the bathroom bill, anti-LGBTQ, to mention a few. It is noticeable that nothing is aimed at the male genitalia!
It would make an interesting psychological study as to why these sex-related bills are so prominent in the Republican party. Sublimation, maybe repression, not to mention oedipal complex all are possible.
If it were not for sex and voter suppression, they would be at a complete loss.